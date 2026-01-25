How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, Jan. 12 to 18?

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $416,231. The average price per square foot was $186.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.1 million, single-family home at 51 Chippewa Drive

A 10,044-square-foot single-family house at 51 Chippewa Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,100,000, $110 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $578,000, four-bedroom house at 537 Arbor Lane

A 2,427-square-foot single-family home at 537 Arbor Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $578,000, $238 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $540,000, four-bedroom house at 320 Ellis Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 320 Ellis Street in Oswego. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 2,634 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

4. $495,000, single-family home at 957 North Carly Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 957 North Carly Circle in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $495,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,684 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

5. $393,000, four-bedroom house at 7652 Scarlett Oak Drive

The single-family house at 7652 Scarlett Oak Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $393,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

6. $372,000, single-family home at 1608 Seward Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1608 Seward Road in Joliet. The price was $372,000. The house was built in 2014 and the living area totals 1,808 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

7. $350,000, single-family home at 312 Olsen Street

The single-family home at 312 Olsen Street in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

8. $345,000, single-family home at 201 Dorset Avenue

A 1,844-square-foot single-family residence at 201 Dorset Avenue in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $345,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2014. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

9. $335,000, single-family home at 381 Chesapeake Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 381 Chesapeake Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,949 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

10. $308,000, condominium at 383 Cascade Lane

A 1,576-square-foot condominium at 383 Cascade Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $308,000, $195 per square foot. The condo was built in 1996. The condo features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.