How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County in the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

In total, 80 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $369,043, or $206 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1 million, single-family home at 3N808 John Greenleaf Whittier Place

A 4,111-square-foot single-family home at 3N808 John Greenleaf Whittier Place in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $243 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $785,000, single-family home at 111 Goldenrod Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 111 Goldenrod Drive in Sugar Grove. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,153 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

3. $680,000, single-family home at 10N701 Prairie Crossing

The sale of the single-family house at 10N701 Prairie Crossing in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,286 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $645,000, three-bedroom house at 38W533 Berquist Drive

The single-family home at 38W533 Berquist Drive in Geneva has new owners. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 2,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $625,000, three-bedroom home at 1017 South 6th Street

A 1,838-square-foot single-family house at 1017 South 6th Street in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $340 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $625,000, single-family home at 40W117 James Michener Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 40W117 James Michener Drive in St. Charles. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 3,580 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $617,000, single-family home at 2045 Bartram Road

The sale of the single-family house at 2045 Bartram Road in North Aurora has been finalized. The price was $617,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,966 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

8. $600,000, three-bedroom home at 4101 Saint Andrews Court

The single-family home at 4101 Saint Andrews Court in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $580,000, single-family home at 40W630 Winchester Way

A 2,513-square-foot single-family residence at 40W630 Winchester Way in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $555,000, four-bedroom house at 467 Taubert Avenue

A 2,253-square-foot single-family house at 467 Taubert Avenue in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $555,000, $246 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. The home features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.