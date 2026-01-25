Coal City: Single-family home goes for $560,000

A 2,240-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 6105 East Hilltop Drive in Coal City was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $560,000, or $250 per square foot. The lot of the property covers an area of 5.1 acres.

Other homes in Coal City that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,973-square-foot single-family residence at 5955 East South Prairie Drive, sold in October 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $198.

· At 5815 East South Prairie Drive, in August 2025, a 1,350-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $263.

· In May 2025, a 1,872-square-foot single-family residence at 6045 East Peart Road sold for $384,000, a price per square foot of $205.