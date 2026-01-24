What $800,000 or less gets you in Ogle County, Jan. 12 to 18

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $800,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $345,000

Priced at $345,000 (equivalent to $177 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1998 and situated at 1108 Gehant Court, Rochelle, was sold in December. The house spans 1,946 square feet of living area. The deal was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025.