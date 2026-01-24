What $600,000 or less gets you in Kendall County in the week of Jan. 12

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kendall County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $600,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $578,000

Priced at $578,000 (equivalent to $238 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1999 and situated at 537 Arbor Lane, Oswego, was sold in December. The home spans 2,427 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,454-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $540,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 320 Ellis Street, Oswego, the house spans 2,634 square feet and was sold for $540,000, or $205 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,019-square-foot, and it was built in 2023. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $495,000

In December, a single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 957 North Carly Circle, Yorkville, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,684 square feet, was built in 2017 and was sold for $495,000, which calculates to $184 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,454 square feet. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.