What $500,000 can buy you in La Salle County in the week of Jan. 12

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $479,000

In December, a residential property, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 13 Starboard Street, Ottawa, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,539 square feet, was built in 2025 and was sold for $479,000, which calculates to $311 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5,227 square feet. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.

2. $370,000

Priced at $370,000 (equivalent to $204 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1969 and situated at 2556 East 269th Road, Peru, was sold in December. The home spans 1,812 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 24, 2025.

3. $350,000

At $350,000 ($178 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 4470 East 1369th Road, Earlville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 2005, provides 1,968 square feet of living space, and sits on a 1-acre lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $236,000

Situated at 764 Fillebrowne Street, Marseilles, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $236,000, translating to $228 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1937, offers a living area of 1,033 square feet and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

5. $229,000

For a price tag of $229,000 ($115 per square foot), the residential property, built in 1928 and located at 407 4th Avenue, Ottawa, changed hands in December. The house spans 1,996 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.