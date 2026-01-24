What $1 million can buy you in Will County in the week of Jan. 12

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $925,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 3111 Twilight Avenue, Naperville, the house spans 3,723 square feet and was sold for $925,000, or $248 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,068-square-foot, and it was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

2. $900,000

For a price tag of $900,000 ($301 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2002 and located at 3420 Lapp Lane, Naperville, changed hands in January. The home spans 2,994 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,583-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.

3. $899,900

In December, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 17015 South Windsor Court, Homer Glen, changed ownership. The property, covering 4,142 square feet, was built in 2004 and was sold for $899,900, which calculates to $217 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.5 acres. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

4. $880,000

Priced at $880,000 (equivalent to $271 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2001 and situated at 3421 Goldfinch Drive, Naperville, was sold in December. The home spans 3,247 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

5. $795,000

At $795,000 ($309 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 2627 Foxglove Street, Naperville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2014, provides 2,572 square feet of living space, and sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.