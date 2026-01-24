Week of Jan. 12: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $757,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $453,269. The average price per square foot was $395. A total of 225 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,553 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $757,000, single-family home at 1081 Onwentsia Court

A 1,535-square-foot single-family residence at 1081 Onwentsia Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $757,000, $493 per square foot. The home was built in 1979. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $765,000, single-family home at 9S211 Graceland Street

The sale of the single-family house at 9S211 Graceland Street in Downers Grove has been finalized. The price was $765,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $262. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $780,000, single-family home at 512 Blackhawk Drive

The single-family residence at 512 Blackhawk Drive in Westmont has new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,756 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $283. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $825,000, single-family home at 562 South Poplar Avenue

A 2,198-square-foot single-family residence at 562 South Poplar Avenue in Elmhurst has been sold. The total purchase price was $825,000, $375 per square foot. The home was built in 1950. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

5. $885,000, single-family home at 444 South Sleight Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 444 South Sleight Street in Naperville. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 3,462 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $915,500, single-family home at 8743 Kentwood Court

A 3,717-square-foot single-family home at 8743 Kentwood Court in Darien has been sold. The total purchase price was $915,500, $246 per square foot. The house was built in 1987. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $943,000, single-family home at 170 South Fairview Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 170 South Fairview Avenue in Elmhurst has been finalized. The price was $943,000. The home was built in 1938 and has a living area of 1,878 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $502. The house features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

8. $980,000, single-family home at 4733 Roslyn Road

9. $980,000, four-bedroom home at 4733 Roslyn Road

The single-family residence at 4733 Roslyn Road in Downers Grove has new owners. The price was $980,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $417. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $999,000, four-bedroom house at 13 South Thurlow Street

A 2,042-square-foot single-family home at 13 South Thurlow Street in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $999,000, $489 per square foot. The home was built in 1926. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.