These residential properties were the best deals for Kane County’s in the week of Jan. 12

A single-family home in Sugar Grove that sold for $500,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $369,043. The average price per square foot ended up at $152. A total of 80 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,804 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $500,000, single-family home at 5S655 Bliss Road

A 1,800-square-foot single-family house at 5S655 Bliss Road in Sugar Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $278 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $540,000, single-family home at 601 Lake Cornish Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 601 Lake Cornish Way in Algonquin has been finalized. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,978 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The home has four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $555,000, four-bedroom house at 467 Taubert Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 467 Taubert Avenue in Batavia. The price was $555,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 2,253 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $580,000, single-family home at 40W630 Winchester Way

A 2,513-square-foot single-family home at 40W630 Winchester Way in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $231 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

5. $600,000, single-family home at 4101 Saint Andrews Court

The single-family house at 4101 Saint Andrews Court in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $600,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $617,000, three-bedroom home at 2045 Bartram Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2045 Bartram Road in North Aurora. The price was $617,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,966 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $625,000, single-family home at 1017 South 6th Street

A 1,838-square-foot single-family house at 1017 South 6th Street in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $340 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $625,000, single-family home at 40W117 James Michener Drive

The single-family home at 40W117 James Michener Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $625,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,580 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $645,000, three-bedroom house at 38W533 Berquist Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 38W533 Berquist Drive in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 2,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

10. $680,000, four-bedroom house at 10N701 Prairie Crossing

A 3,286-square-foot single-family residence at 10N701 Prairie Crossing in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000, $207 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.