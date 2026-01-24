Single-family home sells in Oswego for $415,000

A 1,199-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The home at 1721 State Route 31 in Oswego was sold on Jan. 7 for $415,000, or $346 per square foot. This two-story house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to four parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 1.3 acres.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 504 York Drive, in June 2025, a 3,285-square-foot single-family house was sold for $482,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,087-square-foot single-family home at 407 Lennox Court sold for $426,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,695-square-foot single-family home at 210 Fox Chase Drive, sold in August 2025, for $455,500, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.