Single-family home sells for $410,000 in Yorkville

A single-family house located at 2288 Grande Trail Court in Yorkville has a new owner since Jan. 7.

The 2,814-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $410,000, or $146 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house features two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,375 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· At 2782 Hobbs Court, in March 2025, a 2,496-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,243-square-foot single-family home at 2711 Cranston Circle, sold in March 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,092-square-foot single-family residence at 2904 Grande Trail sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.