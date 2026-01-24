Single-family home built in 1900 sells for $295,000 in Morris

The single-family residence located at 1004 Fremont Avenue in Morris was sold on Dec. 16, 2025, for $295,000, or $208 per square foot.

The home, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,415 square feet. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Morris that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,106-square-foot single-family residence at 859 West Jackson Street, sold in February 2025, for $190,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In February 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family residence at 917 Edgewood Drive sold for $180,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· At 808 West Jackson Street, in July 2025, a 2,330-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $368,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.