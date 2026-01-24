Sale closed in Woodstock: $405,000 for a single-family home

A 1,248-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1963, has changed hands.

The house at 11518 McConnell Road in Woodstock was sold on Jan. 6 for $405,000, or $325 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and a wall unit cooling system. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.3 acres.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been sold:

· In March 2025, a 1,395-square-foot single-family home at 1526 Golden Oak Drive sold for $227,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,397-square-foot single-family house at 1520 Golden Oak Drive, sold in April 2025, for $210,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1518 Golden Oak Drive, in January 2025, a 1,397-square-foot single-family house was sold for $210,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.