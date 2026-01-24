Sale closed in Woodstock: $250,000 for a single-family home built in 1902

A single-family home located at 324 North Madison Street in Woodstock has a new owner since Jan. 7.

The 1,670-square-foot home, built in 1902, was sold for $250,000, or $150 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,532-square-foot single-family house at 229 North McHenry Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $148. The home has six bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,326-square-foot single-family residence at 520 North Madison Street sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· At 425 North Jackson Street, in April 2025, a 2,071-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $106. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.