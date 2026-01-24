Sale closed in McHenry: $525,000 for a four-bedroom house

The single-family residence located at 606 Bally Road in McHenry was sold on Jan. 9, for $525,000, or $286 per square foot.

The home, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,836 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently been sold:

· At 3009 Miller Drive, in October 2025, a 1,404-square-foot single-family home was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,896-square-foot single-family house at 714 South Riverside Drive, sold in June 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,369-square-foot single-family residence at 610 McHenry Avenue sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.