Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $332,500 for a single-family home

A 1,954-square-foot single-family home, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 4216 White Ash Road in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 7 for $332,500, or $170 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,920 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· A 2,614-square-foot single-family house at 5816 Wild Plum Road, sold in July 2025, for $282,000, a price per square foot of $108. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,336-square-foot single-family residence at 5805 Wild Plum Road sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $136. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 6102 Scott Lane, in December 2025, a 1,196-square-foot single-family home was sold for $302,000, a price per square foot of $253.