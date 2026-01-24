Rochelle: Single-family home built in 1925 goes for $313,000

The single-family home located at 9020 East Flagg Road in Rochelle was sold on Jan. 5, for $313,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 1925, has an interior space of 2,065 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 2 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 9532 East Marquand Drive in Rochelle, in June 2025, a 1,784-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· A 1,861-square-foot single-family house at 9575 East Marquand Drive in Rochelle, sold in September 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $226.