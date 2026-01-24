Homes at or under $800,000 in McHenry County, Jan. 12-18

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $799,000

For a price tag of $799,000 ($321 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2017 and located at 10319 Clearwater Way, Huntley, changed hands in January. The home spans 2,486 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

2. $535,000

Priced at $535,000 (equivalent to $195 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1994 and situated at 1133 Heavens Gate, Lake In The Hills, was sold in December. The house spans 2,740 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,450-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $480,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 11253 Victoria Lane, Huntley, the house spans 3,924 square feet and was sold for $480,000, or $122 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 9,853-square-foot, and it was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

4. $415,000

In December, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 10117 Dunhill Drive, Huntley, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,748 square feet, was built in 1999 and was sold for $415,000, which calculates to $237 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,800 square feet. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

5. $409,000

At $409,000 ($177 per square foot), the single-family house located at 11536 Bethel Avenue, Huntley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 2000, provides 2,313 square feet of living space, and sits on an 8,727-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.