DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 12

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $343,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $226,770, or $212 per square foot. A total of 38 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,307 square feet and two bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $343,000, single-family home at 1866 Brickville Road

The single-family residence at 1866 Brickville Road in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $343,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

2. $345,000, single-family home at 220 West Ashton Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 220 West Ashton Drive in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $345,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

3. $360,000, single-family home at 175 Wendy Street

A 1,828-square-foot single-family residence at 175 Wendy Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000, $197 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

4. $361,000, single-family home at 1360 Florence Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1360 Florence Drive in Sycamore. The price was $361,000. The house was built in 1955 and the living area totals 1,781 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Dec. 18, 2025.

5. $370,000, single-family home at 2182 Waterbury Lane E

A 1,675-square-foot single-family residence at 2182 Waterbury Lane E in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $221 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

6. $385,000, single-family home at 225 Rogers Way

A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 225 Rogers Way in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $296 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.