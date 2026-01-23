What $700,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County in the week of Jan. 12

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $700,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $385,000

At $385,000 ($296 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 225 Rogers Way, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 2007, provides 1,300 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $370,000

Situated at 2182 Waterbury Lane, Sycamore, this single-family residence, with one bedroom and three bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $370,000, translating to $221 per square foot. The property was constructed in 2014 and offers a living area of 1,675 square feet. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $361,000

This single-family residence, featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 1360 Florence Drive, Sycamore, the house spans 1,781 square feet and was sold for $361,000, or $203 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 15,000-square-foot, and it was built in 1955. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $360,000

Priced at $360,000 (equivalent to $197 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1998 and situated at 175 Wendy Street, Sycamore, was sold in December. The home spans 1,828 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property comprises a 9,148-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

5. $345,000

In December, a single-family residence, with one bedroom and two bathrooms located at 220 West Ashton Drive, Maple Park, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,626 square feet, was built in 1997 and was sold for $345,000, which calculates to $212 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 13,068 square feet. The deal was closed on Dec. 18, 2025.