What $700,000 can buy you in Kane County, Jan. 12-18

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $700,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $680,000

This single-family residence, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 10N701 Prairie Crossing, Elgin, the home spans 3,286 square feet and was sold for $680,000, or $207 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1.3-acre, and it was built in 2006. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $645,000

At $645,000 ($273 per square foot), the single-family home located at 38W533 Berquist Drive, Geneva, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2009, provides 2,362 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $625,000

For a price tag of $625,000 ($175 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2001 and located at 40W117 James Michener Drive, St. Charles, changed hands in January. The house spans 3,580 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 11,761-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $625,000

In January, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 1017 South 6th Street, St. Charles, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,838 square feet, was built in 1953 and was sold for $625,000, which calculates to $340 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 12,750 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $617,000

Priced at $617,000 (equivalent to $208 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2004 and situated at 2045 Bartram Road, North Aurora, was sold in January. The home spans 2,966 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The property comprises a 12,197-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.