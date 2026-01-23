Three-bedroom house sells for $465,000 in Bolingbrook

A single-family residence located at 1987 Baldwin Way in Bolingbrook changed ownership on Jan. 8.

The 1,565-square-foot home, built in 1997, was sold for $465,000, or $297 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1910 Baldwin Way, in September 2025, a 1,700-square-foot single-family home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,782-square-foot single-family house at 1873 Baldwin Way sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $269.

· A 1,782-square-foot single-family house at 1907 Apple Valley Road, sold in January 2025, for $459,900, a price per square foot of $258. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.