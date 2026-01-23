Three-bedroom home in Joliet goes for $315,000

The single-family house located at 378 Brink Drive in Joliet was sold on Jan. 9, for $315,000, or $205 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,536 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,530-square-foot single-family residence at 2818 Warren Dorris Drive, sold in June 2025, for $367,700, a price per square foot of $240.

· In October 2025, a 1,744-square-foot single-family home at 371 Whiteside Drive sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 505 Fairlane Drive, in June 2025, a 1,398-square-foot single-family home was sold for $316,500, a price per square foot of $226.