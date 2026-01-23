These residential properties were the best deals for La Salle County’s in the week of Jan. 12

A single-family home in Peru that sold for $225,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $204,632. The average price per square foot was $114. A total of 19 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,300 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $225,000, single-family home at 1314B Sycamore Street

A 1,160-square-foot single-family residence at 1314B Sycamore Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000, $194 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

2. $229,000, residential home at 407 4th Avenue

A 1,996-square-foot residential property at 407 4th Avenue in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $229,000, $115 per square foot. The house was built in 1928. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $236,000, single-family home at 764 Fillebrowne Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 764 Fillebrowne Street in Marseilles. The price was $236,000. The house was built in 1937 and the living area totals 1,033 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The deal was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025.

4. $350,000, single-family home at 4470 East 1369th Road

The single-family residence at 4470 East 1369th Road in Earlville has new owners. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

5. $370,000, single-family home at 2556 East 269th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2556 East 269th Road in Peru has been finalized. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,812 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.

6. $479,000, residential home at 13 Starboard Street

The residential property at 13 Starboard Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $479,000. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 1,539 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.