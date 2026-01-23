Single-family home sells in Woodstock for $430,000

A single-family home located at 339 Meadowsedge Drive in Woodstock has a new owner since Jan. 9.

The 3,174-square-foot home, built in 2007, was sold for $430,000, or $135 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been sold:

· At 368 Meadowsedge Drive, in June 2025, a 2,360-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,296-square-foot single-family house at 377 Fieldstone Drive sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,394-square-foot single-family residence at 224 Fieldstone Drive, sold in May 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.