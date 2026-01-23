Single-family home in St. Charles sells for $775,000

A single-family house located at 1309 Fox Chase Boulevard in St. Charles changed ownership on Jan. 13.

The 3,808-square-foot house, built in 1994, was sold for $775,000, or $204 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 13,660-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· At 910 Tall Grass Court, in August 2025, a 3,877-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $887,500, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 3,802-square-foot single-family home at 1006 Thoroughbred Circle, sold in October 2025, for $780,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 3,242-square-foot single-family house at 1014 Keim Trail sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.