Sale closed in Yorkville: $800,000 for a single-family home

A 2,162-square-foot single-family house, built in 1900, has changed hands.

The house at 7842 Rte 71 in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 7 for $800,000, or $370 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the house includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2.4 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 2,682-square-foot single-family residence at 7562 Madeline Drive sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,014-square-foot single-family home at 5836 Danielle Lane, sold in May 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 326 Austin Court, in November 2025, a 2,227-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $256. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.