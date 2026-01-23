Sale closed in Joliet: $350,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 1920 Heather Lane in Joliet changed ownership on Jan. 8.

The 1,860-square-foot home, built in 1973, was sold for $350,000, or $188 per square foot. Additionally, the house has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.7 acres.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In August 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family home at 1910 Heather Lane sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $220.

· A 1,735-square-foot single-family residence at 1957 Timberview Drive, sold in May 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3405 Fiday Road, in September 2025, a 2,098-square-foot single-family home was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $176.