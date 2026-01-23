Ottawa: Single-family home goes for $210,000

A 1,367-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 2118 Mary Lane in Ottawa was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $210,000, or $154 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 2117 Fox Chase Drive, in December 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $161,500, a price per square foot of $150.

· A 1,628-square-foot single-family residence at 2105 Fox Hill Lane, sold in January 2025, for $272,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In December 2024, a 2,432-square-foot single-family residence at 2361 Charles Court sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $115.