Oswego: Three-bedroom home goes for $327,500

The single-family house located at 210 Dorset Avenue in Oswego was sold on Jan. 7, for $327,500, or $161 per square foot.

The house, built in 2008, has an interior space of 2,040 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 2,614-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 201 Dorset Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,844-square-foot single-family home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 3,286-square-foot single-family residence at 425 Arboretum Way sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $65. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,533-square-foot single-family home at 651 Vista Drive, sold in September 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.