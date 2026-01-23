Four-bedroom house sells in Barrington for $945,000

A 4,622-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 1432 Cascade Lane in Barrington was sold on Jan. 6 for $945,000, or $204 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 13,023 square feet.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 2,920-square-foot single-family residence at 1476 Columbia Lane sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1211 South Cook Street, in June 2025, a 1,886-square-foot single-family home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $358. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,615-square-foot single-family home at 427 Park Barrington Drive, sold in April 2025, for $678,000, a price per square foot of $420. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.