Four-bedroom house in Frankfort goes for $537,500

A 3,332-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 22125 Jasmine Drive in Frankfort was sold on Jan. 9 for $537,500, or $161 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for four cars. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently been sold nearby:

· At 22151 Clove Drive, in December 2025, a 2,528-square-foot single-family house was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,715-square-foot single-family home at 22178 Chamomile Drive, sold in August 2025, for $570,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 3,292-square-foot single-family residence at 22184 Clary Sage Drive sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.