Four-bedroom house in Cary sells for $445,000

The single-family home located at 226 Aberdeen Road in Cary was sold on Jan. 8, for $445,000, or $223 per square foot.

The home, built in 1979, has an interior space of 2,000 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,106 square feet.

Other homes in Cary that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,263-square-foot single-family residence at 201 South Wulff Street, sold in July 2025, for $387,500, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,301-square-foot single-family house at 307 South Wulff Street sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 118 South Prairie Street, in June 2025, a single-family home was sold for $285,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.