Best residential property deals the week of Jan. 12 in Kendall County

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $495,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $416,231. The average price per square foot ended up at $205. A total of 13 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,482 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $600,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $495,000, four-bedroom house at 957 North Carly Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 957 North Carly Circle in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $495,000. The home was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,684 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $540,000, single-family home at 320 Ellis Street

The single-family house at 320 Ellis Street in Oswego has new owners. The price was $540,000. The home was built in 2023 and has a living area of 2,634 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $578,000, four-bedroom home at 537 Arbor Lane

A 2,427-square-foot single-family home at 537 Arbor Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $578,000, $238 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.