Best residential property deals in McHenry County the week of Jan. 12

A single-family home in Huntley that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $383,397. The average price per square foot was $216. A total of 31 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,912 square feet and three bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $400,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 11680 Cape Cod Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11680 Cape Cod Lane in Huntley. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,826 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000, single-family home at 7001 Maple Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 7001 Maple Street in Marengo has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $267. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $409,000, single-family home at 11536 Bethel Avenue

A 2,313-square-foot single-family house at 11536 Bethel Avenue in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $409,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $415,000, single-family home at 10117 Dunhill Drive

The single-family home at 10117 Dunhill Drive in Huntley has new owners. The price was $415,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,748 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $237. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $480,000, single-family home at 11253 Victoria Lane

A 3,924-square-foot single-family residence at 11253 Victoria Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $480,000, $122 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $535,000, four-bedroom house at 1133 Heavens Gate

The single-family house at 1133 Heavens Gate in Lake In The Hills has new owners. The price was $535,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,740 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

7. $799,000, single-family home at 10319 Clearwater Way

The sale of the single-family home at 10319 Clearwater Way in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $799,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 2,486 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $321. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.