Woodstock: Single-family home sells for $595,000

A 2,878-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 2505 Timberline Trail in Woodstock was sold on Jan. 9 for $595,000, or $207 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The property’s lot measures 2.1 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 10616 Happy Trail in Woodstock, in June 2025, a 2,875-square-foot single-family house was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,693-square-foot single-family residence at 2317 Mustang Trail in Woodstock, sold in December 2025, for $512,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.