Three-bedroom home built in 1926 sells for $442,000 in Channahon

A single-family house located at 24758 South Tryon Street in Channahon changed owner on Jan. 9.

The 3,272-square-foot house, built in 1926, was sold for $442,000, or $135 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.7 acres.

Other homes in Channahon have recently been purchased nearby:

· In February 2025, a 1,260-square-foot single-family residence at 25455 South Knapp Street sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· A 1,456-square-foot single-family home at 25446 South Knapp Street, sold in April 2025, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· At 25458 South Knapp Street, in August 2025, a 1,057-square-foot single-family house was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $260.