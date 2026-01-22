Single-family home sells in Shorewood for $445,000

The single-family residence located at 1701 Parkside Drive in Shorewood was sold on Jan. 9, for $445,000, or $215 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,070 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Shorewood have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1701 Wintercrest Lane, in July 2025, a 3,352-square-foot single-family home was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $148. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,484-square-foot single-family house at 1717 Parkside Drive, Unit Q, sold in June 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· In August 2025, a 2,054-square-foot single-family residence at 1611 Wintercrest Lane sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $195.