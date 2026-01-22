Single-family home in Johnsburg goes for $528,000

The single-family house located at 5906 Bison Lane in Johnsburg was sold on Jan. 9, for $528,000, or $280 per square foot.

The home, built in 2004, has an interior space of 1,883 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features a parking spot for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,291-square-foot single-family home at 1917 Bison Lane, sold in February 2025, for $534,000, a price per square foot of $233.

· In November 2025, a 3,014-square-foot single-family residence at 5917 Meadow Lark Lane sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 5910 Highland Prairie Drive, in July 2025, a 2,208-square-foot single-family house was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $242.