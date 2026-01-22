Shorewood: Single-family home goes for $400,000

The single-family home located at 1120 Trillium Lane in Shorewood was sold on Jan. 9, for $400,000, or $143 per square foot.

The home, built in 2013, has an interior space of 2,797 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house offers a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April 2025, a 3,226-square-foot single-family residence at 1106 Trillium Lane in Shorewood sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $146.

· At 1204 Betty Drive in Shorewood, in February 2025, a 2,311-square-foot single-family house was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $164.

· A 3,926-square-foot single-family residence at 1222 Wildflower Circle in Shorewood, sold in July 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $140.