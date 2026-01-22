Sale closed in Naperville: $1.65 million for a single-family home

A 4,843-square-foot single-family house, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 627 Nanak Court in Naperville was sold on Jan. 8 for $1.65 million, or $341 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers three parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,015 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 640 Nanak Court, in March 2025, a 4,147-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.19 million, a price per square foot of $288.

· A 3,885-square-foot single-family home at 604 Nanak Court, sold in April 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $347. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 3,419-square-foot single-family residence at 2505 River Woods Drive sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.