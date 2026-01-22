Sale closed in Joliet: $360,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1605 Middletree Road in Joliet was sold on Jan. 8, for $360,000, or $282 per square foot.

The home, built in 1966, has an interior space of 1,276 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 15,000 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1519 Sugar Valley Lane, in January, a 2,615-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,300-square-foot single-family house at 213 Redbud Drive, sold in October 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $262.

· In March 2025, a single-family home at 200 Louis Road sold for $220,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.