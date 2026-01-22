Sale closed in Huntley: $560,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 10317 Ridge Lane in Huntley has a new owner since Jan. 8.

The 2,255-square-foot house, built in 1993, was sold for $560,000, or $248 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May 2025, a 3,170-square-foot single-family house at 15802 Lerita Drive sold for $668,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 15805 Lerita Drive, in November 2025, a 1,889-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· A 2,442-square-foot single-family home at 10703 Pebble Drive, sold in January 2025, for $630,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.