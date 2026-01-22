Plainfield: Four-bedroom house sells for $527,000

The single-family house located at 12961 Greenfield Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 9, for $527,000, or $217 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,427 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to a built-in garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,145-square-foot single-family residence at 23636 Denise Street, sold in October 2025, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $247.

· In May 2025, a 2,117-square-foot single-family home at 12927 Walden Drive sold for $481,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 12942 Cathy Lane, in April 2025, a 3,045-square-foot single-family home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.