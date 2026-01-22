Naperville: Four-bedroom home goes for $1 million

A 3,608-square-foot single-family home, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 2421 River Woods Drive in Naperville was sold on Jan. 8 for $1 million, or $277 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on an 11,249-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In July 2025, a 2,978-square-foot single-family house at 2438 River Woods Drive sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $279. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 20 Rock River Court, in September 2025, a 3,858-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $272. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,294-square-foot single-family home at 16 Rock River Court, sold in July 2025, for $820,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.