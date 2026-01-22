Batavia: Four-bedroom house sells for $465,000

The single-family home located at 21 North Lincoln Street in Batavia was sold on Jan. 13, for $465,000, or $199 per square foot.

The home, built in 1856, has an interior space of 2,334 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 12,474-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently been sold close by include:

· In August 2025, a 1,091-square-foot single-family house at 508 North Houston Street sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $298.

· A 1,961-square-foot single-family residence at 14 North Jackson Street, sold in March 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $173.

· At 525 North McKee Street, in August 2025, a 3,410-square-foot single-family home was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $147.