Three-bedroom home in Berwyn built in 1925 goes for $366,000

A 1,174-square-foot single-family house, built in 1925, has changed hands.

The house at 1807 East Avenue in Berwyn was sold on Jan. 2 for $366,000, or $312 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 3,780-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Berwyn that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1639 Clarence Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,295-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $299,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,107-square-foot single-family home at 1619 Scoville Avenue sold for $322,000, a price per square foot of $291. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family house at 1612 Scoville Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $220,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.