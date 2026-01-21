Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $1.15 million

A single-family house located at 15225 Willow Creek Lane in Orland Park changed owner on Dec. 31, 2025.

The 4,006-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $1.15 million, or $287 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features three fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 15150 109th Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $599,000, a price per square foot of $357. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,740-square-foot single-family home at 14900 Wolf Road sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 15324 Jillian Road, in May 2025, a 3,586-square-foot single-family house was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.