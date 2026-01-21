Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Crystal Lake

A single-family residence located at 539 Primrose Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since Jan. 6.

The 2,892-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $510,000, or $176 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been sold nearby:

· At 566 Primrose Lane, in September 2025, a 3,165-square-foot single-family home was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,764-square-foot single-family house at 89 Talcott Avenue sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 2,359-square-foot single-family home at 542 Blackthorn Drive, sold in January, for $467,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.