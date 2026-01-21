Single-family home in St. Charles sells for $450,000

The single-family residence located at 546 Longmeadow Circle in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 9, for $450,000, or $235 per square foot.

The home, built in 1980, has an interior space of 1,914 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,549 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,683-square-foot single-family house at 601 Steeplechase Road, sold in May 2025, for $660,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,486-square-foot single-family home at 1717 Essex Court sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 28 North 12th Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,258-square-foot single-family house was sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.